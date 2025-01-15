HR Leader Named at BayCare Amid Cabinet Retirements

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, West Central Florida's largest health care provider, named a new chief human resources officer on Jan. 15, and also announced changes in responsibilities and titles for two other top leaders. The changes are in response to two anticipated retirements.

Nikki Daily, a longtime BayCare leader, will succeed Kyle Barr as chief team resources officer upon Barr's retirement in February. Daily is currently BayCare's vice president for Total Rewards.

Nikki Daily (left), Lou Galdieri (center) and Kimberly Guy (right) have been named to new roles and responsibilities at BayCare.

Two other Cabinet members, Co-Chief Operating Officers Lou Galdieri and Kimberly Guy, will also see a change in responsibilities and titles in response to the anticipated April retirement of Chief Administrative Officer Tim Thompson.

"Since I arrived at BayCare I have been impressed with the caliber of leaders and their steadfast commitment to serve our communities," said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare. "With these changes to our executive Cabinet we will continue that commitment to excellence."

Under the plan effective in April, Galdieri will become chief administrative officer while maintaining responsibilities for many key services he already oversees including BayCare's behavioral health services and clinical institutes strategies. His new role will also encompass construction, safety and security, supply chain and innovation.

Guy will become BayCare's sole chief operating officer with responsibility for all operations at 16 BayCare hospitals. Her role will also include overseeing the construction of the system's 17th hospital, BayCare Hospital Manatee, which is expected to open in 2028.

In October, anticipating Thompson's retirement, BayCare hired Chief Information Officer Lynnette Clinton to oversee Information Services, which was also under Thompson's purview. Clinton was added as a member of the executive Cabinet, alongside its other 11 executive leaders.

"To be able to look inside your own organization and find this depth of leadership acumen is an enormous testament to BayCare's commitment to finding and growing the best talent," Conners said. "With Nikki, Lou and Kimberly in these new roles, BayCare will continue to be West Central Florida's leading health care system, setting the standard for high-quality, compassionate care."

More information about each leader:

NIKKI DAILY, Chief Team Resources Officer effective March 1, 2025.

Nikki Daily's promotion to chief team resources officer effective March 1 is the latest in an impressive career built at BayCare. Daily joined BayCare in 1998 right out of graduate school as an administrative fellow. Since then, she has moved steadily into increasingly complex roles with increased responsibilities. Most recently, as vice president for Total Rewards, Daily has been instrumental in shaping the organization's offerings to meet evolving team member expectations including developing innovative and competitive compensation and benefits programs and enriching team member experiences.

Daily's efforts, coupled with BayCare's culture, are key to why the organization has repeatedly been recognized nationally as a high-quality employer, including the most-recent recognition in the Top 10 of the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care by Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE® magazine.

She has also been instrumental in implementing new technology to improve service to team members and their frontline managers to support best labor practices.

Daily received her master's degree in health care administration from the University of Central Florida.

LOU GALDIERI, Chief Administrative Officer effective March 30, 2025.

Lou Galdieri will begin his new role as Chief Administrative Officer effective March 30, 2025. Galdieri began his career as a nurse and has experience in planning, operations and recruiting. He joined BayCare in 2000 as a nurse recruiter and by 2009 was named president of Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor and Mease Dunedin Hospital. In 2018, BayCare promoted Galdieri to president of Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater and market leader for BayCare's Pinellas County, West Pasco and Winter Haven – his role until his appointment as Co-COO in 2022.

A native of Pennsylvania, Galdieri holds a Master of Science degree in health administration from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia; a Bachelor of Science from LaSalle University in Philadelphia; and a nursing diploma from Community Medical Center School of Nursing in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

KIMBERLY GUY, Chief Operating Officer effective March 30, 2025.

Kimberly Guy will assume the new title of Chief Operating Officer effective March 30, 2025. She had a long career at REX Healthcare serving in various operational roles, culminating in vice president of operations before joining BayCare in 2005 to lead St. Joseph's Women's Hospital in Tampa. In 2010, she added the role of president of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. In 2016, she was promoted as president of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa and as market leader for Hillsborough County, east Pasco and Bartow. She was named Co-COO in 2022.

Guy is a native of Rochester, New York, and holds a Master of Health Administration degree from Duke University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

