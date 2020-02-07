HR Management Software Industry Insights, 2015-2025 - Advancements in IT, Introduction of Predictive Analytics in HR Process, Increasing Adoption of Cloud Among SMEs

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Resource Management Software Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise), By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Human Resource Management Software Market is expected to grow at a formidable growth rate of around 9% till 2025.

The market is driven by the advancements in IT, introduction of predictive analytics in HR process, increasing adoption of cloud among SMEs to effectively manage field and office personnel, among others.

Additionally, associated advantages such as digitalization of HR activities, reducing data redundancy, faster retrieval and sharing of information, improving the scalability of the business operations, digital storage & deep analysis of data and information at every level, imposing & enforcing role based system between the employees & management, improving security & efficiency, improving the efficiency of the employees and bringing about overall employee satisfaction, among others with the software are further propelling the market during forecast period.



The Global Human Resource Management Software Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, region and company.

Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software (core HR, recruitment, talent management, workforce planning & analytics, others) and service (training & consulting, support & maintenance, integration & implementation, and Others).

Based on deployment model, the market can be divided into On-Cloud and On-Premises segments. The On-Cloud segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides more data security and helps enterprises comply with various regulations.

Based on organization size, the market can be categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the adoption and implementation of human resource management software by different SMEs since the human resource management software helps reduce the burden of carrying out administrative tasks and allows employees to focus on the organizational development.

Among all the regions, North America dominates the overall human resource management software market owing to the increasing adoption of technologies such as automation, cloud-based services, etc.



Major players operating in the Global Human Resource Management Software Market include Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc., IBM Corp., Accenture PLC, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Workday Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Cezanne HR Ltd., CorestoneOnDemand, and others.

The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Kronos Inc., introduced one of the most powerful artificial intelligence engines, AIMEE, designed to support employees and managers.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Human Resource Management Software Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Human Resource Management Software Market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, vertical, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Human Resource Management Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Human Resource Management Software Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Human Resource Management Software Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Human Resource Software Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software, Service)

5.2.1.1. By Software (Core HR, Recruitment, Talent Management, Workforce Planning & Analytics, Others)

5.2.1.2. By Service (Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Integration & Implementation, Others)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Cloud and On-premise)

5.2.3. By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise)

5.2.4. By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Human Resource Software Market Outlook



7. Europe Human Resource Software Market Outlook



8. North America Human Resource Software Market Outlook



9. South America Human Resource Software Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Human Resource Software Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Inc.

13.2. IBM Corp.

13.3. Accenture PLC

13.4. Kronos Inc.

13.5. Oracle Corp.

13.6. SAP SE

13.7. Workday Inc.

13.8. Ultimate Software Group Inc.

13.9. Cezanne HR Ltd.

13.10. CorestoneOnDemand

13.11. Others



14. Strategic Recommendations



