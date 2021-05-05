HR Path continues its expansion in North America with the acquisition of Whitaker-Taylor

ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path is pleased to announce its acquisition of Whitaker-Taylor, an HR technology company based in North America and the Netherlands.

Whitaker-Taylor is an HR technology consulting firm with expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HR present in the US and in Europe.

"We are excited to be a part of the HR Path Group as this merger will enable us to expand our end-to-end services on a global level beyond the US and Netherlands. Our client base is now strategically positioned to benefit directly from HR Path's unique capabilities and Whitaker-Taylor's established offerings. Together, we will perfectly enhance our SAP SuccessFactors strength and influence both in North America and internationally," said Scott Burton, CEO of Whitaker-Taylor.

Despite the current economic difficulties, HR Path continues its business development announcing a $136 million financing, allowing them to continue itsinternational expansionand expand its value proposition in all countries where the Group is already present.

"We believe that by joining forces with Whitaker-Taylor to expand our US and BENELUX capabilities, to further serve customers of all sizes is indeed a very strategic move and one that is welcomed by the Group. Our combined focus will be on HR services covering SAP SuccessFactors packaged solution including managed payroll services. This is the first acquisition to benefit from the recent $136 million dollar financing, with the goal to become the absolute global leader in services dedicated to human resources," says Wim De Smet, HR Path Americas Partner.

About HR Path

HR Path, a global leader and expert in the field of human resources, supports companies for whom human capital is at the heart of their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the 3 levers of the HR Path Group to improve the HR performance of organizations. Founded in 2001 HR Path serves more than 1300 customers in 18 countries. Its turnover is currently $130 million. Please visit www.hr-path.com and follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hr-path.

About Whitaker-Taylor

Whitaker-Taylor emerged in 2007 as a full-service consultant organization devoted to the unique needs of SuccessFactors and SAP HR customers. Their staff draws upon decades of SAP HCM and a global presence with offices in the Americas and EMEA. Today, they are consultant practitioners who help others increase their usability with an expectation of greater productivity and greater return on their SAP investment.

