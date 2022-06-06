HR Payroll Software Market to Reach $55.69 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in usage of social media and surge in need for cost-effective HR payroll system drive the growth of the global HR payroll software market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "HR Payroll Software Market by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global HR payroll software industry generated $23.55 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.69 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in usage of social media and surge in need for cost-effective HR payroll system drive the growth of the global HR payroll software market. In addition, the shift toward digitalization and rise in implementation of the Industry 4.0 to cope with fierce business competition create the need for seamless solution and platform. This factor creates opportunities for HR payroll software.

Download Report Sample (263 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16819

Covid-19 Scenario

During the pandemic, organizations focused on implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cloud, and others. This led to increased adoption of HR payroll software from various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom and others to perform contactless operations.

Many industries moved toward the digitalization, which, in turn, created the demand for the HR payroll software to achieve efficiency by eliminating manual tasks, speed up business operations, and gain real-time reporting features.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the HR payroll software market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16819

The on-premises segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global HR payroll software market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to various benefits such as low cost, ease in maintenance, flexibility, and scalability.

The IT and Telecom segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom segment held for the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global HR payroll software market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to shift in focus toward making processes paper-free, efficient, and accurate along with saving huge productive hours for the HR management team. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to enhanced end to end security with patient data, cost benefits, and improved connectivity benefits.

North America to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global HR payroll software industry, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to surge in implementation in banking & finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors to improve businesses operations and customer experience. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in penetration of app-based HR payroll software and high adoption of cloud-based technologies in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16819

Leading Market Players

ADP, LLC

Ascentis Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Epicore Software

Oracle Corporation

Patriot Software

Paycom Software, Inc.

Sage Plc.

SAP SE

SumTotal Systems Inc.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Mobile Marketing Market Expected to Reach $57.85 Billion by 2030

Mobile Application Market Expected to Reach $ 407.31 billion by 2026

Mobile Cloud Market is Projected to Reach $74.25 Billion by 2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research