HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives exclusive commercialization rights to Poiesis Medical's Dual Balloon Catheter technology in North America

News provided by

HR Pharmaceuticals

28 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

YORK, Pa., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HRP) announced that they have entered into an Exclusive Commercial Agreement with Poiesis Medical LLC, under which HRP will license Poiesis's Dual Balloon Catheter (Duette™). Under the terms of the agreement, HRP will have exclusive commercialization rights in North America. This product expands HRP's growing urological portfolio across the continuum of care, providing a novel design to help address adverse events associated with Foley catheterization, which is critically important for specific patient populations.

Continue Reading

"The Dual Balloon Catheter has demonstrated significant benefits compared to traditional Foley catheters, leading to better patient outcomes. Specifically, we see a great opportunity for patients requiring indwelling catheterization greater than five days. This product will become an important part of our broader urology strategy over the next 12 months," states Colby Wiesman, President of HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

"The Dual Balloon Catheter technology, a brainchild of my father, Dr. Bruce Wiita, a practicing urologist and decorated Vietnam veteran, was born out of a genuine desire to improve the quality of life for patients enduring prolonged catheterization and to alleviate the strains it places on the healthcare system," says Gregory Wiita, CEO and Founder at Poiesis Medical LLC. "We are excited about this new chapter with HR Pharmaceuticals and the potential of the technology to make a meaningful impact in patient care." 

HRP will begin processing North American orders for the Duette Dual Balloon Catheters starting January 2, 2024. Duette is available at most national distributors, including Cardinal Health, McKesson, Medline, and Owens & Minor. For further assistance or additional information, please contact HRP at [email protected] or 800.302.1110. 

About HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, PA, that develops, manufactures, and supplies products for a variety of markets. HR is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of products, from medical lubricants and ultrasound gels to a comprehensive continence care offering and more. HR's mission - positively impacting people's lives- unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to customers. For more information on HR Pharmaceutical, Inc., visit hrpharma.com.

About Poiesis Medical LLC 
Poiesis Medical LLC is a family-oriented business co-founded by Dr. Bruce Wiita and his son Gregory Wiita. The father-son team has been at the forefront of medical innovation for 25 years. The company's journey spans several successful ventures, marked by significant contributions to robotic radiotherapy in prostate cancer care and developing safety devices for laparoscopic lymphadenectomy surgery. With a history of successful partnerships and exits, including three acquisitions, the legacy of innovation continues with a focus on delivering advanced urinary products to provide better patient care.

Duette is a trademark of Poiesis Medical LLC. 

SOURCE HR Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. significantly expands the TruCath® portfolio with two new offerings of ready-to-use intermittent catheters delivering optimal protection, comfort, and convenience

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. significantly expands the TruCath® portfolio with two new offerings of ready-to-use intermittent catheters delivering optimal protection, comfort, and convenience

Today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HRP) announced the introduction of two ready-to-use intermittent catheter offerings, TruCath Swift™, and TruCath...
Introducing Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution, a proven and versatile solution used for the treatment, debridement, moisturization, and healing promotion of various wound types.

Introducing Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution, a proven and versatile solution used for the treatment, debridement, moisturization, and healing promotion of various wound types.

Today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the introduction of Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution, a non-sensitizing, ready-to-use solution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.