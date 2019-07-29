HR Pharmaceuticals Partners with SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical
Jul 29, 2019, 08:41 ET
YORK, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HR Pharmaceuticals is proud to announce Maness Veteran Medical, LLC, as its official SDVOSB. This partnership was created with a focus on delivering HR Pharmaceuticals' stellar products to our nation's veterans and active duty military through the VA and DoD.
HR Pharmaceuticals products are available on the following contracting vehicles through SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical.
- DAPA Pricing Agreement (SP0200-19-H-0008) https://manessveteranmedical.com/dapa
- GSA Contract V797D-60667 https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/ref_text/V797D60667/0U201K.3OUJVS_V797D-60667_HRPHARMACEUTICALSINCFSSPAPERPRICELISTCONTRACTV797D6066712419.PDF
Please reach out to Maness Veteran Medical directly for all VA and DoD inquiries and sales at (833) 367-6778 or the1legbandit@manessveteranmedical.com.
|
HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Maness Veteran Medical, LLC (SDVOSB)
|
Jon Wiesman, CEO
|
Johnathan Maness, CEO
|
(717) 252-1110 – office
|
(727) 452-5452 - direct
SOURCE HR Pharmaceuticals
