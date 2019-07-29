HR Pharmaceuticals Partners with SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical

YORK, Pa., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HR Pharmaceuticals is proud to announce Maness Veteran Medical, LLC, as its official SDVOSB. This partnership was created with a focus on delivering HR Pharmaceuticals' stellar products to our nation's veterans and active duty military through the VA and DoD.

HR Pharmaceuticals products are available on the following contracting vehicles through SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical.

Please reach out to Maness Veteran Medical directly for all VA and DoD inquiries and sales at (833) 367-6778 or the1legbandit@manessveteranmedical.com.

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.   

Maness Veteran Medical, LLC (SDVOSB)

Jon Wiesman, CEO      

Johnathan Maness, CEO

(717) 252-1110 – office        

(727) 452-5452 - direct

www.hrpharma.com

www.manessveteranmedical.com 

www.surgilube.com

www.ecovue.com

