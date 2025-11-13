HR Rebooted Announces "Governance 1st" AI Governance Platform for Human Resources

Company adds executive leadership to drive product development and go to market strategy

COLEBROOK, N.H., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Rebooted, a leader in Human Resources strategy, innovation and technology, is proud to announce the release of Governance 1st™, the industry's first platform designed for human resources professionals to manage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in organizations. Governance 1st gives human resource leaders guidance and templates for developing, deploying, and managing AI policies and adoption.

"Governance 1st gives human resource professionals oversight into AI adoption and use across their organizations," said Michelle Strasburger, Founder and CEO of HR Rebooted. "A recent survey by IAPP shows that 77% of companies are working on AI governance and for 47% it's a top 5 strategic priority, so as the stewards of organizational policy, it's HR's responsibility and privilege to design and implement AI strategies and governance that complement teams, mitigate risk, and drive maximum business impact." This data comes from the AI Governance Profession Report 2025 (IAPP, April 2025).

In support of the Governance 1st launch, HR Rebooted welcomes Kelly Cunningham and Rachel Weeks to the executive team. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kelly will spearhead all Research & Development and Software Development efforts on the Governance 1st platform, while as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Rachel will focus on bringing a product to market that addresses the needs and challenges of HR leaders navigating the landscape of AI and establishing HR Rebooted as the leader in AI governance solutions for HR professionals.

Kelly brings more than three decades of exceptional leadership and deep technical expertise to HR Rebooted, with a proven track record of delivering impactful software solutions across multiple industries. His experience in technology startups and successful growth will be an added benefit to the organization.

Rachel adds more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience, including over a decade in HR technology. Her experience elevating corporate brands, developing growth strategy, and spearheading operational and cultural transformations have consistently driven revenue and product adoption.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly and Rachel to HR Rebooted at such a pivotal time for our company," continued Strasburger. "Kelly's unparalleled expertise in software architecture, project delivery, and organizational leadership partnered with Rachel's experience building HR technology brands and bringing products to market are crucial as we launch cutting-edge governance solutions that will empower organizations to navigate the complexities and minimize risks of AI in today's workforce."

Both Kelly's and Rachel's breadth of experience and passion for product excellence align perfectly with HR Rebooted's mission to build innovative, secure, and scalable HR solutions for today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

"AI is already transforming how organizations operate, and the real test isn't how we adopt it, but how responsibly we sustain it at an organizational level," said Brian Kosicki, SPHR, Founder of Upright HR. "As executives and teams drive continued AI adoption, it is HR who will manage the day-to-day oversight of AI in the workplace. HR will ensure that policy and usage align with critical security and compliance standards, the values and mission of the company, and, perhaps most critically, employee trust and safety. The organizations that recognize this early will be the ones where innovation and integrity grow together."

HR Rebooted opened the Beta Program for the Governance 1st platform on November 12th.

About HR Rebooted:

HR Rebooted empowers organizations for the AI revolution. We do it through our Governance 1st platform, a SaaS solution for developing AI strategy, policy, training, and enablement within organizations to manage risk and demonstrate AI governance and compliance. While AI adoption increases, organizations need governance policy and compliance processes. As new laws and regulations for AI usage are enacted, our solutions empower organizations and HR professionals to lead confidently in a changing world. Visit hrrebooted.com to learn more.

SOURCE HR Rebooted