HR Risk Mitigation LLC to participate in MFA Ops: Human Capital & Talent Infrastructure 2025 Conference on November 6, 2025, in New York City

FORT MYERS, Fla, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Risk Mitigation, a recognized leader in employment background screening, announced today its participation and sponsorship in the upcoming Managed Funds Association conference, MFA Ops: Human Capital & Talent Infrastructure, taking place on November 6, 2025, at 320 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

As a trusted authority in background checks, HR Risk Mitigation looks forward to collaborating with leaders from the financial and investment community to share its expertise on navigating the vast complexities and challenges with background checks. 

"We are pleased to join the alternative asset management community to share our best practices and how our insightful reporting can facilitate our client's crucial hiring decisions and workforce planning for their top talent," said Michael Levien, Partner and Co-Founder at HR Risk Mitigation. "Through our meticulous, hand-crafted reporting, we are committed to supporting clients with the discretion and precision that background checks require."

HR Risk Mitigation –  Unlocking the power of accurate information to optimize your human capital, mitigating risk and building better teams .

About HR Risk Mitigation:

The gold standard in background check services, HR Risk Mitigation LLC specializes in elite background screening for the financial services and investment community. Harnessing its vast knowledge and investigative expertise, the firm provides comprehensive and meticulous reporting on new or existing officers, directors, senior executives, and other key personnel to facilitate confident talent management decisions.

To learn more about HR Risk Mitigation visit www.hrriskmitigation.com.

