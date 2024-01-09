Summus releases new webinar highlighting demand for specialty care

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus , the leading virtual health company focused in specialty care, released a new webinar, HR Survey Insights: The Case for Virtual Care , providing new perspectives from Summus' 2023 Survey Report of human resources and benefits leaders. The webinar features an industry leader from the University of Notre Dame, delves into the current state of healthcare benefits, and offers key considerations for employers navigating today's dynamic marketplace.

Who: Liz Horgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Summus

Nick Razzi, Chief Revenue Officer, Summus

Denise Murphy, Assistant Vice President of Total Rewards, University of Notre Dame

Jerry Johnson, Partner, Brodeur Partners



Where: The Case for Virtual Care Webinar Details: Industry experts discuss the importance of simplifying healthcare benefits. Key findings include:

Most HR leaders are looking to consolidate benefits: 75% of leaders are actively seeking opportunities to consolidate their benefits offerings.

75% of leaders are actively seeking opportunities to consolidate their benefits offerings. Pursuit for high quality, affordability, and simplicity: HR teams want solutions that are affordable, easy to implement, seamlessly integrate with existing solutions in their ecosystem, and are straightforward to communicate to their workforce.

HR teams want solutions that are affordable, easy to implement, seamlessly integrate with existing solutions in their ecosystem, and are straightforward to communicate to their workforce. Specialty care is a gap in today's benefits: 86% of survey respondents are likely to add virtual specialty care to their benefits offerings. For employers who offer a condition-specific specialty care benefit, less than half are satisfied with the quality (45%) and breadth of access to a variety of specialists (43%).

Read more and watch the video here: Resolving to Simplify Healthcare Benefits.

About Summus

Summus is the leading virtual health company, founded with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Our proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers, and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. With a curated network of more than 5,100 renowned specialists from top academic medical centers, and more than 2.1 million members around the world, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high quality, healthcare expertise, and to support people in the moments that matter most.

Better access. Better decisions. Better outcomes. Across the continuum of care. Learn more: http://www.summusglobal.com

