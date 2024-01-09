HR Survey Insights: The Case for Virtual Care
09 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET
Summus releases new webinar highlighting demand for specialty care
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus, the leading virtual health company focused in specialty care, released a new webinar, HR Survey Insights: The Case for Virtual Care, providing new perspectives from Summus' 2023 Survey Report of human resources and benefits leaders. The webinar features an industry leader from the University of Notre Dame, delves into the current state of healthcare benefits, and offers key considerations for employers navigating today's dynamic marketplace.
Who:
Liz Horgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Summus
Where:
Details:
Industry experts discuss the importance of simplifying healthcare benefits. Key findings include:
Read more and watch the video here: Resolving to Simplify Healthcare Benefits.
About Summus
Summus is the leading virtual health company, founded with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Our proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers, and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. With a curated network of more than 5,100 renowned specialists from top academic medical centers, and more than 2.1 million members around the world, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high quality, healthcare expertise, and to support people in the moments that matter most.
Better access. Better decisions. Better outcomes. Across the continuum of care. Learn more: http://www.summusglobal.com
