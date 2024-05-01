HR Tech Awards Program Celebrates 5th Year: Top Hiring, Talent, and HR Technologies

In its fifth year, the HR Tech Awards highlight innovative HR technology companies across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Lighthouse Research & Advisory is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 HR Tech Awards program this Wednesday, May 1st, during a livestream announcement on LinkedIn at 11am Central.

This initiative, powered by industry-leading firm Lighthouse Research & Advisory, provides peer-reviewed feedback on technologies that serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators.

In this year's program, the winners span a number of categories, and each is used by employers to help them hire, support, and retain their people. The technologies support intelligent decisions, personalized actions, and more.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more startups and innovators entering the industry every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1-2% of those firms for creating solutions that solve real workforce challenges.

The Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, Ben Eubanks, had this to say, "It's my job to cover the HR Tech landscape, but I am always pleasantly surprised by some of the technologies in our program each year. Our judges strive to select technology solutions that have a real, measurable impact on employers and the workforce. It's a pleasure to congratulate the winners of this year's program -- they represent some of the very best that the industry has to offer."

In the livestream, the award winners will be celebrated in front of the entire HR community. For the first time ever, some of the judging commentary will be made publicly available to assist employers that are seeking new technology partners.

Award categories include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, and others. Within those categories, firms can receive honors for a variety of specialized options, including Best Comprehensive Solution for Enterprise, Best Business Impact Solution, Best DEI-Enabling Solution, and more.

George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer at Lighthouse, added, "Reviewing the entries in the program is eye-opening. There's so much technology out there that touches different parts of the employee experience, and the companies that win awards in the program are solving important problems like transparency, fairness, and more. Kudos to the winners this year!"

The ultimate purpose of this program is to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for their technology selection needs, and hundreds of employers have used the Awards program in the last year for this purpose.

For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms, please check out HRTechAwards.org after the livestream on Wednesday, May 1st.

