HR Tech Pioneer, OutMatch, Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Discovery Platform that delivers data-driven insights to empower companies to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent, has been named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal.

Winners of the 17th Annual best places to work competition were announced on October 24th at Gilley's Dallas. Each of these companies rose to the tops of their categories based on an indexed score created via employee responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace.

"At OutMatch, we help companies, teams, and individuals discover the talent they have, and the talent they need, to be successful," said Greg Moran, OutMatch President and CEO. "Accomplishing this goal starts with our team. It is thrilling to have our company, and our dedicated, diverse, and fun-loving OutMatchers, recognized in this way."

OutMatch's strong culture starts with the guiding principles "Build Bridges," "Sherpa Attitude," and "Pack Light and Travel Fast." Individual employees are recognized weekly by their peers for exhibiting these principles. OutMatch gathers all employees twice a year for annual kickoff planning, including an all company hack-a-thon and announcement of "OutMatcher of the Year," as well as a mid-year "Base Camp" employee development session. It is this culture and connection that has led OutMatch to create their industry leading platform.

"This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and enthusiasm that every OutMatcher displays every day," said Alicia Seager, Director or People and Culture. "Our vision is to provide a path for every person. Success with that vision starts here at OutMatch and spreads to our amazing client base."

OutMatch, Transforming the World of Work

OutMatch empowers companies to make the best decisions about their people, from hiring and development to leadership and culture. Our predictive talent and culture analytics provide employers with a competitive edge through a deep understanding of their candidates, their CultureDNA™, and the behaviors that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming average workforces into high-growth, high-performance companies.

SOURCE OutMatch

Related Links

https://outmatch.com

