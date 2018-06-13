HRadvocate to Unveil the Next-Generation of its HCM Platform at SHRM 2018 Conference

The next generation of HRadvocate reduces time to hire and improves the quality of candidates, including retention and performance. The Recruiting Workboard provides a detailed view of all open requisitions, with information such as title, department, hiring manager, and applicant count. Additionally, users are able to collaborate and communicate on which candidates have applied to which role, with relevant candidate information located on the Candidate Details Card.

The Candidate Details Card provides a holistic view of the candidate, including submitted application and resume, notes from the team, questionnaire responses, recommendations, and any other role the person has applied to. The HRadvocate FIT-O-METER™, a scoring rubric based on a questionnaire given to applicants, can be used to ensure that recruiters are shortlisting the most qualified candidates. Users have the ability to manage both requisitions and applicants, and advance applicants through the hiring process or copy them to other requisitions. To make HR even easier, global search and advanced filters are available to quickly find relevant candidates, requisitions, and any HR information.

"We are thrilled to be back at the SHRM Conference with brand new features focused on reducing the resources companies are spending on manual screening, unqualified applicants, etc," said Shantanu Sarkar, Vice President of Solutions and Innovation at Neudesic. "We'll get to show SHRM attendees how HRadvocate's next generation is helping HR to shift towards a manageable, automated recruiting process."

SHRM attendees can visit the HRadvocate team in booth #139 at the SHRM® Conference & Exposition for a demo of the product and learn how this new version automates and streamlines the recruiting process for HR. The Conference will be held at The McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago from June 17-20, 2018. To learn more about the HRadvocate HCM platform, visit www.hra.neudesic.com or email info@hradvocateonline.com.

About HRadvocate

HRadvocate, created by Neudeisc, is the modernized Human Capital Management (HCM) platform designed to make HR easier for everyone. HRadvocate can be licensed on-premises or subscribed as SaaS. HRadvocate enables organizations to streamline global HR processes and improve critical information workflows to better recruit, hire, retain and engage employees. Employees, managers and HR get real-time access to critical information and insights, anywhere, anytime. To learn more, visit www.hra.neudesic.com.

About SHRM 18 Annual Conference & Exposition

The SHRM 18 Annual Conference & Exposition® runs June 17-20 at The McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The conference will host a community of 15,000+ HR professionals for a gathering that focuses on networking, knowledge-sharing and largest HR solutions-center in the world. Visit annual.shrm.org for details.

Media Contact: Thu Vu, Product Marketing Manager Email: Thu.vu@neudesic.com Mobile: (512) 299-5689

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hradvocate-to-unveil-the-next-generation-of-its-hcm-platform-at-shrm-2018-conference-300665220.html

SOURCE HRadvocate

Related Links

https://hra.neudesic.com

