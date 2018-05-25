Hrank.com Has Announced the Launch of Their Website

DALLAS, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Totally new groundbreaking service for shared hosting provider performance comparison is pleased to announce the official launch of their website — Hrank.com.

HRank.com represents an innovative service that allows domain owners to check/monitor shared hosting providers' uptime and response time history. Many website users are now can benefit from getting an unbiased and objective information about their websites' performance.

As an independent service, it also grants the marks to all the providers in accordance the website's internal rating system – HRANK.

The project pursuits the following goals:

to provide objective evaluation of the hosting provider performance;

to provide our users with the chance to check uptime and response time history of a hosting provider, not just current state;

to provide expert opinion and tips on the choice of the best shared hosting plan;

to be of use to both new and experienced domain owners;

to provide useful hosting and web-related news and information.

As opposed to the majority of existing hosting review companies with the option of one-time uptime check, HRANK is neither an online tool nor software for personal website monitoring. Shared hosting performance is evaluated on the basis of the historic data for server uptime and response time. HRANK rating system estimates a hosting company on the basis of several factors, the major of which being

uptime,

response time,

price,

hosting company's age, history and experience,

overall appearance of a website, its usability,

the level of support.

The company has been doing research and analysis since the end of 2016 and by the present moment has compiled a huge amount of data in regard to both uptime and response time of shared hosting providers.

The company bases its information on the following data it monitors:

about 300 hosting providers

about 90,000 shared servers

about 50 mln websites

The company can't boast years of visibility in the industry, yet it has some trustworthy experience backed up by the data acquired from intermittent server monitoring. It strives to transform hosting experience into something new and to be of use both to businesses and individual website owners.

About Hrank.com

HRank.com is not related to any hosting provider, and does not promote any sponsored content. Hosting ratings and evaluation are based on the company's monitoring data, its research and analysis.

Contacts

325 N.St. Paul Street, Suite 3100,

Dallas. Texas, 75201

1-325-305-5606 | manager@hrank.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hrankcom-has-announced-the-launch-of-their-website-300655114.html

SOURCE Hrank.com

Related Links

https://www.hrank.com

