HRC Fertility and USC Fertility Collaborate to Expand Fertility Care and Research

"USC Fertility is committed to providing our patients with cutting-edge, evidence-based medical care," added Richard J. Paulson, MD, director of USC Fertility, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and chief of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility with the Keck School. "We will continue to provide this high level of care and look forward to expanding our capabilities and additional contributions to research to advance the standard of fertility treatment."

USC Fertility physicians will practice out of the newly opened flagship HRC Fertility center in the heart of Pasadena on the 9th floor of 55 S. Lake Blvd. The 26,000 square-foot flagship opened its doors in December of 2020 with advanced IVF labs.

For new patient consultations please call 866-HRC-4IVF (866-472-4483) or visit havingbabies.com. Current and past USC Fertility patients can contact the HRC Fertility Pasadena center at 626-440-9161 for questions.

About HRC Fertility Management

HRC Fertility Management, LLC is a Management Services Organization (MSO) in Pasadena, California. HRC Fertility Management provides multiple administrative services to fertility clinics, including human resources, accounting, finance, marketing, revenue cycle management, business development, operations, clinical compliance, information technology, and legal services. With the support of HRC Fertility Management, physicians are relieved of non-medical business functions, allowing them to focus on their clinical practice and providing the best possible patient experience. HRC Fertility Management's deep industry expertise and collaborative team approach will not only help drive patient growth to its partner practices, but also help increase revenue streams and grow market share. For more information visit havingbabies.com.

Contact:

HRC Fertility

Albert Villalta

[email protected]

SOURCE HRC Fertility Management

Related Links

https://www.havingbabies.com/

