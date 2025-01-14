HRC Fertility Celebrates Bay Area Expansion with Open House of San Francisco Location

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HRC Fertility is proud to announce its expansion into the Bay Area with the recent opening of its San Francisco location. To commemorate this latest milestone, HRC Fertility will be hosting an exclusive open house happy hour on Friday, January 24th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm PST at 55 Francisco St #300, San Francisco.

Led by the San Francisco team, including renowned physician, Dr. Kay Waud, this open house event offers an opportunity to gain valuable insights into the latest innovations in women's health and fertility care. Guests will learn the fundamentals of AMH testing, egg freezing, IVF, and how to create your health plan for future fertility planning. HRC Fertility doctors will also be available to answer general questions about our team, location and service offerings.

"I am very excited to be a part of HRC Fertility-San Francisco and as part of the inaugural team of physicians opening this office. Being able to help families grow is the greatest honor. At HRC Fertility, our team is dedicated to providing patients with the best care possible to ensure the highest success rates with fertility treatments. I look forward to the future fertility journeys ahead!" shares Dr. Kay Waud

HRC Fertility-San Francisco is dedicated to shaping the future of fertility for the greater San Francisco community. With a variety of treatments and resources to offer patients, prospective parents' minds can be at ease when embarking on their family planning journey. Treatments offered at HRC Fertility include egg freezing, single embryo transfer, intrauterine insemination (IUI), invitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), laser-assisted hatching, hysterosalpingogram (HSG) test, non-surgical sperm retrieval, and semen analysis. In addition to its extensive treatment options, HRC Fertility offers programs to patients such as fertility preservation, recurrent pregnancy loss, LGBTQ+ family building, medical services for evaluation for third party parenting, and surrogacy, and innovations to support our services. Open Monday through Friday, from 7:30am to 4:30pm, HRC Fertility's San Francisco clinic is devoted to delivering thorough fertility evaluations, treatments, and continuous care.

If interested in attending the open house, please register at the following link: https://lu.ma/w3m1hvvv

About Dr. Kay Waud, MD PhD FACOG

Dr. Kay Waud, MD PhD FACOG is a double board-certified physician specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Dr. Kay earned her medical degree from the University of California San Diego, completed her residency, and then went on to do a fellowship at the renowned Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Norfolk, VA, to further her expertise in reproductive health. With passion and commitment to providing patients with the best care, she takes particular focus in fertility preservation, recurrent pregnancy loss, and enhancing fertility outcomes in patients with diminished ovarian reserve. In addition, her devotion to her patients and improving the outcomes of reproductive medicine has earned her to be consistently honored as a Top Medical Professional by DC Magazine for several years back-to-back, along with many other esteemed awards. At HRC-Fertility-San Francisco, Dr. Waud works to better the lives of individuals and families navigating the journey of fertility care and IVF.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the most established providers of advanced IVF and fertility care, boasting locations across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and the Bay Area including its newest location in San Francisco. Welcoming individuals, couples, and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping its patients expand or build their families or preserve their family planning options for the future.

For detailed information about HRC Fertility's services, locations, and providers, please visit www.HavingBabies.com.

Contact:

Giana Marano

9143360314

[email protected]

SOURCE HRC Fertility