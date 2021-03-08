HRF, Freedom House, Bryan Fogel, and Bill Browder to Hold Press Conference Demanding Increased Accountability for the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) is hosting a press availability at 3:30 pm EST tomorrow, March 9, 2021. HRF President Thor Halvorssen will be joined by Bryan Fogel, director of THE DISSIDENT, Mike Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, and Bill Browder, the human rights activist who lead the effort to pass the Magnitsky Act and the Global Magnitsky Act.

These leaders in human rights advocacy combine their formidable voices to call out the Biden Administration's refusal to sanction Mohammed bin Salman under the Global Magnitsky Act, as well as the absence of previously verified facts in the declassified report released in last month's intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This report confirms the facts proving Saudi Arabia's guilt as first uncovered in HRF's film, THE DISSIDENT , first screened over a year ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

About THE DISSIDENT

THE DISSIDENT is a 2020 United States documentary film directed and produced by Bryan Fogel. It follows the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's effort to control international dissent. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020.

The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that promotes and protects human rights globally, with a focus on closed societies.

