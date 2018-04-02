HRG Group, Inc. Sets Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HRG Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HRG Group, Inc. ("HRG" or the "Company"; NYSE: HRG) announced today that its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 12, 2018 at a location to be announced in New York, NY. The record date for the meeting is April 20, 2018.

To be timely, pursuant to HRG's Bylaws and Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, any notice of business or nominations with respect to the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 12, 2018. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and HRG's Bylaws.

About the Company:

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its operations through Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., a global branded consumer products company. HRG is headquartered in New York and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HRG. For more information on HRG, visit: www.HRGgroup.com.

