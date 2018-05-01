HRG Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Results on May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HRG Group, Inc. ("HRG") (NYSE: HRG), a holding company that conducts its operations principally through its operating subsidiaries, announced today that on Friday, May 4, 2018 it will issue a press release reporting its results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018. The press release and any other financial supplement information (if any) will be available online by visiting http://www.HRGgroup.com under the Investor Relations section of the website.
About HRG Group, Inc.
HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its operations principally through its majority owned subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. a diversified global company offering branded consumer products (such as consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and auto care products). HRG is headquartered in New York and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HRG. For more information on HRG, visit: www.HRGgroup.com.
For further information contact:
HRG Group, Inc.
Investor Relations Tel: 212-906-8555
Email: investorrelations@HRGgroup.com
SOURCE HRG Group, Inc.
