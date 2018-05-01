HRG Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Results on May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HRG Group, Inc. ("HRG") (NYSE: HRG), a holding company that conducts its operations principally through its operating subsidiaries, announced today that on Friday, May 4, 2018 it will issue a press release reporting its results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018. The press release and any other financial supplement information (if any) will be available online by visiting http://www.HRGgroup.com under the Investor Relations section of the website.

