HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Meets with Members of the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Senators Dan Sullivan, Tom Cotton, Joe Manchin, and Lindsay Graham, part of his official meetings with prominent members of the U.S. government. These meeting emphasized the importance of communicating directly and openly with our partners in the U.S. Congress. The meetings further demonstrated that the Kingdom's relationship with the United States is multidimensional. The Saudi-American partnership is historic and strategic, and it continues to grow and institutionalize. During these meetings, His Royal Highness discussed various topics, including the various cooperative efforts to countering terrorism and extremism, the threat of Iran, the need to support the Yemeni people by putting pressure on the Iran-backed Houthi militias to end the conflict, the great transformation happening within the Kingdom as it is manifested in Vision 2030, and the Kingdom's drive for economic diversification. The Crown Prince emphasized the importance of the Saudi-American alliance, and lauded the Kingdom's partners in the U.S. for their efforts in developing and enhancing the bilateral relations between both nations.

