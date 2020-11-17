HRO Today Recognizes Edge as a top leader in Customer Satisfaction

"It is certainly an honor to be recognized as one of the top background screening agencies by HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen List, especially since this was our first attempt in this annual survey." said Joe Langford, CEO at Edge. "This recognition, which ultimately comes from our clients, is the result of our dedicated employees who are focused on delivering quality and compliant information to the HR experts in the field, as well as the C-Suite strategists. Having our customizable and proprietary software and our internal Drug Testing Division and MRO provides Edge a unique opportunity to collaborate with our clients and deliver upon their needs and requests."

HRO Baker's Dozen

Customer Satisfaction Rating

PRE-EMPLOYMENT SCREENING

2020 Midsize Program Winner

Edge's number one priority is how we rank in client satisfaction. This survey incorporates additional factors such as the size of the deal, where Edge ranked 3rd, and breadth of service, in addition to overall client satisfaction where Edge ranked 2nd overall.

Edge's Top Tier Baker's Dozen ranking is a direct result of their commitment to client satisfaction. Over the course of their 29 years of operations, Edge has maintained Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that contribute greatly towards serving their clients.

98% client retention

95% of calls answered by live representatives

90% of emails returned in less than 30 minutes

100% US/Domestic-based Customer Service Representatives at no extra charge

In addition, with Edge

The majority of disputes are processed within 24 hours

Background checks are processed within 24-72 hours

To learn more about Edge and this special recognition or for further information please contact our offices at 800.725.3343 ext. 600, or [email protected] .

