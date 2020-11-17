HRO Today Recognizes Edge as a top leader in Customer Satisfaction
The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings 2020 Midsize Program Winner
Nov 17, 2020, 09:25 ET
MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge is honored to be awarded a top spot in the HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. This recognition is what the CEO of HRO TODAY MAGAZINE, Elliott Clark, calls "the largest and most prestigious survey in pre-employment screening services". Pre-Employment screening is a global industry and the survey a global undertaking. The results are based on quantitative rankings and thousands of client survey results.
"It is certainly an honor to be recognized as one of the top background screening agencies by HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen List, especially since this was our first attempt in this annual survey." said Joe Langford, CEO at Edge. "This recognition, which ultimately comes from our clients, is the result of our dedicated employees who are focused on delivering quality and compliant information to the HR experts in the field, as well as the C-Suite strategists. Having our customizable and proprietary software and our internal Drug Testing Division and MRO provides Edge a unique opportunity to collaborate with our clients and deliver upon their needs and requests."
Edge's number one priority is how we rank in client satisfaction. This survey incorporates additional factors such as the size of the deal, where Edge ranked 3rd, and breadth of service, in addition to overall client satisfaction where Edge ranked 2nd overall.
Edge's Top Tier Baker's Dozen ranking is a direct result of their commitment to client satisfaction. Over the course of their 29 years of operations, Edge has maintained Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that contribute greatly towards serving their clients.
- 98% client retention
- 95% of calls answered by live representatives
- 90% of emails returned in less than 30 minutes
- 100% US/Domestic-based Customer Service Representatives at no extra charge
In addition, with Edge
- The majority of disputes are processed within 24 hours
- Background checks are processed within 24-72 hours
To learn more about Edge and this special recognition or for further information please contact our offices at 800.725.3343 ext. 600, or [email protected].
Contact Chad Stair – VP Sales and Client Services
Phone 800-725-3343
Email [email protected]
