Hronis, Inc. Advances 2026 Harvest Following Successful Chapter 11 Auction

Hronis will continue farming, harvesting, packing and shipping grapes as planned while fulfilling customer commitments throughout the 2026 season.

DELANO, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hronis, Inc., one of California's leading table grape producers, today announced the successful completion of its Chapter 11 auction. The transaction was approved by the court and is expected to close by mid-July, subject to customary closing conditions.

The successful bidder was Hronis, Inc.'s current senior lender, Conterra Ag Capital, an Iowa-based direct lending fund focused exclusively on the agriculture sector. Conterra provided the working capital support for the 2026 growing season and recently expanded Hronis' working capital facility from $22 million to $54 million. The expanded financing will support harvest operations as the transaction progresses toward closing.

Until then and continuing after the transaction closes, it is and will be business as usual. Day-to-day operations remain unchanged as does the Company's commitment to serving its customers for the 2026 season – a commitment that has been steadfast for more than 80 years.

Harvest is already underway across Hronis' vineyards, and this year's harvest follows one of the earliest starts to the California table grape season in history, creating additional promotional opportunities for retailers and the possibility of an extended selling season.

Both Conterra and the Company look forward to delivering a successful 2026 season that is just the beginning of a new era of growth for the business.

Paladin Management Group is serving as Chief Restructuring Officer to Hronis, Inc. and continues advising the Company through the Chapter 11 process.

Additional information regarding the Chapter 11 proceedings is available here.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Dale

Paladin Management Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Hronis, Inc.