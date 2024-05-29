HRP Announces Occupancy of Manufacturing Space at 400 Wood Road by The First Electronics Corporation

HRP, FEC and Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce host Ribbon Cutting on May 28

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP) today announced that 400 Wood Road, a 157,000 square foot Class-A GMP/advanced manufacturing facility in Braintree, MA, has welcomed The First Electronics Corporation (FEC) as its first tenant in occupancy, a company specializing in custom electrical assemblies for harsh environments.

To celebrate FEC's occupancy and the resulting investment and job creation, HRP and FEC leadership and employees were joined by Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility on May 28.

HRP, FEC, and the Braintree Mayor Joyce celebrate FEC as the first tenant to occupy 400 Wood Road.

"On behalf of the Town of Braintree, I am pleased to welcome First Electronics Corporation and their employees to work life in Braintree," Mayor Erin Joyce said in her opening remarks. "We attribute the successful establishment of so many manufacturing engineering businesses to our location, workforce access, quality utility services ... we hope over the next few years more businesses and amenities populate this underutilized corridor of Wood Road to provide even more opportunities for workers to enjoy their time on your campus here."

HRP acquired 400 Wood Road in August 2019 and has since overseen significant redevelopment of the property, transforming the space into a best-in-class GMP/advanced manufacturing facility. Throughout the redevelopment process, the Town of Braintree has supported HRP's delivery of a reimagined commercial space and hub of economic activity. FEC's facility will create over 200 permanent jobs in Braintree.

"HRP is excited to welcome FEC as our newest tenant at 400 Wood Road," said HRP Chief Investment Officer Andrew Chused. "We undertook the redevelopment of this site with the hope of attracting industry-leading tenants like FEC to Braintree, and we look forward to their continued success at Wood Road for years to come."

"Our move to 400 Wood Road in Braintree was a necessary next step for our business to grow and prosper," stated Will Donnellan, President of FEC. "It is the flagship modern facility we needed to be successful, supporting the aerospace and defense markets. HRP has been excellent to work with as the developer of the property. We couldn't be happier with the finished product."

400 Wood Road is sited on over 14 acres of land, offering tremendous visibility along I-93 in Braintree with a traffic count of over 237,000 cars per day. Many hotels, restaurants, and convenience retail establishments are adjacent, with the popular South Shore Plaza located approximately two miles from the property.

FEC's lease brings 400 Wood Road to full occupancy, with the second tenant, Integra LifeSciences, currently building out its 100,000 square feet.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners: HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites by taking a holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to innovation campuses and urban, mixed-use projects. HRP strives to transform not only properties but also the areas surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development. HRP is part of the international financial services holding company, Hilco Global (www.HilcoGlobal.com), which is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA).

About The First Electronics Corporation: FEC is a custom cable manufacturer primarily focused on military platforms and applications.

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners