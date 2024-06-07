HRP Group and DMI Appliance Group Announce Start of Operations at HRP Mercer Logistics Park

The Companies Hosted a Joint Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 7

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HRP Group (HRP) today announced the successful operations commencement of Dynamic Marketing Incorporated (DMI), now doing business as DMI Appliance Group, at HRP Mercer Logistics Park, a 132-acre, 1.23 million square foot sustainably-built logistics hub in Hamilton Township, NJ. DMI occupies Building 1 on the logistics campus, which measures 846,078 square feet. To celebrate the start of the partnership between the two companies, HRP and DMI were joined by Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin and local officials and stakeholders for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility on June 7.

Positioned just 35 miles from Philadelphia, 65 miles from Manhattan and in close proximity to the area's significant seaport and airport infrastructure, nearly 40 percent of the US population can be reached within a single day's drive from HRP Mercer. Access to 2.48 million workers, including more than 112,300 transportation and warehouse workers, enhances the site's value as an ideal location for both regional distribution and last mile logistics.

"We are thrilled to have DMI begin its operations at HRP Mercer," said HRP Chief Investment Officer Andrew Chused. "DMI has been a fixture in the Hamilton Township community for a decade now, and we believe their track record as an industry leader makes them an ideal user for this state-of-the-art facility. We are also grateful to Mayor Martin and our partners in Hamilton Township for their ongoing support for our work to transform this former industrial site and create sustainable jobs and economic growth."

DMI is a buying cooperative dedicated to serving the needs of independent consumer appliance dealers. Currently serving over 80 members with more than 90 showrooms across the Northeast, DMI enables independent dealers to remain competitive in major markets. DMI is strategically positioned to foster continued growth in the appliance industry by enhancing its range of services and operational efficiency. With a solid commitment to innovation and member success, DMI is dedicated to empowering its members to thrive and grow.

"DMI is dedicated to optimizing operations and boosting efficiencies to elevate our organization for our members. Moving to a new state-of-the-art warehouse with cross-docking and room to grow is a significant step towards our continued growth," said DMI Executive Director, Alan Joskowicz.

DMI's occupancy of the building will result in 81 jobs remaining in Hamilton Township, with the potential to add hundreds of additional jobs in the future.

"We are thrilled DMI chose to stay in Hamilton and expand their operations here," said Mayor Jeff Martin. "I also want to thank HRP for seeing a diamond in the rough by repurposing a decommissioned coal plant, cleaning it up, and turning it into something clean and useful. A special thanks to HRP for doing all the work with all skilled union and local workers."

At the event, DMI recognized their business partners, including those who supported the grand opening: Whirlpool, GE Appliances, Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG), Samsung, Middleby Residential, BSH Home Appliance, Summit Appliance, Milestone Distributors, LG Electronics, Element Electronics, Friedrich Air Conditioning, AM Home Delivery, Fisher & Paykel, and HRP.

About HRP Group: HRP is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment company specializing in the transformation of obsolete industrial sites into modern logistics infrastructure, mixed-use destinations, and pioneering innovation hubs. The firm takes a holistic approach to value creation that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability.

About DMI Appliance Group: Since 1957, DMI Appliance Group has been a cooperative buying group dedicated to helping member, independent appliance retailers compete with big-box competitors. Over the past six decades, DMI has become the longest-running, continuously operating warehouse group in the U.S. The group provides members with access to appliances at competitive prices and offers comprehensive business support services, including marketing, floor planning, events, and more.

