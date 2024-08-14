HRP Group Announces 2024 Chicago Scholarship Recipients

Sixth Annual HRP Scholars Program Awards Continue HRP Group's Commitment to Supporting Chicago's Future Leaders

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HRP Group (HRP) today announced the recipients of the sixth annual HRP Scholars scholarship program in Chicago. Since its inception in 2019, the HRP Scholars program has provided scholarships to students in Southwest Chicago, supporting their studies at community colleges, four-year colleges and universities, or trade schools. To date, HRP has awarded over $105,000 in scholarships to 13 local students. This year's awardees will each receive $10,000 to support their higher education goals.

HRP Group presents scholarship funds to the 2024 HRP Scholar awardees.

"At HRP, we are committed to giving back to the communities we work in and the HRP Scholars program plays a vital role in that mission," said HRP Chief Executive Officer Roberto Perez. "We measure our success not just by the completion of a project, but by the positive impact it has on the local community. It's incredibly important to us that the HRP Scholars are equipped to achieve their goals and, in turn, contribute to the success of future generations."

The 2024 HRP Scholars are Reina Serrano-Rivera, who will attend the University of Illinois Chicago to study finance, Jose Garcia, who will attend the Illinois Institute of Technology to study chemical engineering, and Eric Nieto Gonzalez, a rising senior at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign studying electrical engineering, who plans to continue his studies for a master's degree.

"I believe that with hard work, you can go far, regardless of where you start," said Reina Serrano, this year's scholarship recipient. "I've remained committed to my education because I know it's the best way to create change. This scholarship not only allows me to keep pursuing my dreams but also allows me to return and help others in my community find a better future."

"Receiving the scholarship opened my world. It allowed me to make new connections and learn of others' experiences in college…[I]t made me realize that I could complete my education, and now I'm attending a four-year university and that was all possible with the help of HRP," said Sebastian Chaidez, a 2021 HRP Scholar studying industrial engineering at the University of Illinois Chicago.

HRP's holistic approach to redevelopment prioritizes environmental, community, and economic sustainability. This mission inspires the firm to maintain transparency and engagement with the communities in which they work. When HRP purchased the former Crawford Station power plant in 2017, which had been a source of pollution and a barrier to connectivity in the Little Village Industrial Corridor, the company committed to transforming the 70-acre site into a new standard for sustainable redevelopment. Now complete, Exchange 55 is Chicago's largest LEED-certified industrial facility which sustains over 2,000 jobs with higher than average wages.

Also active in Philadelphia, PA, where HRP is transforming a 1,300-acre former oil refinery into a sustainable logistics and innovation hub at The Bellwether District, the HRP Scholars Program has provided more than $230 thousand in scholarship funds to date.

About HRP Group (HRP):

HRP (www.hrpgroup.com) is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment company specializing in the transformation of obsolete industrial sites into modern logistics infrastructure, mixed-use destinations, and pioneering innovation hubs. The firm takes a holistic approach to value creation that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability.

SOURCE HRP Group