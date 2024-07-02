HRP Group Celebrates Worker Contributions as Deconstruction Reaches Substantial Completion at 776 Summer

"Boston's Never Seen Demolition Like This Before": Video Series Showcases Union Workers Sharing Their Stories from Historic Site

BOSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HRP Group (HRP), a transformational real estate investment and redevelopment company, today released a video series highlighting the contributions of the diverse union workforce that has worked since late 2021 to deconstruct the former Boston Edison coal-fired power plant at 776 Summer, paving the way for sustainable redevelopment of the 15.2-acre site into a dynamic mixed-use destination in South Boston.

The before and after of deconstruction at 776 Summer The interior of the former Boston Edison coal-fired power plant

The team led by HRP, general contractor, Suffolk Construction, and demolition specialist, NorthStar, systematically deconstructed over 1.25 million square feet of defunct structures from the former power plant, removing and recycling over 26,000 tons of steel and performing extensive abatement of regulated materials. Deconstruction activities included the preservation of four historic turbine halls that were once owned and operated by Thomas Edison at the turn of the 20th century. The magnificent turbine halls will be adaptively reused with a vision of retail, dining, civic and R&D space.

Nearly 500 union workers participated in the deconstruction process. In addition to hosting annual worker appreciation events, HRP is releasing a Worker Showcase video series to celebrate the skilled trade workers who made a deconstruction project of this scale and complexity possible.

"At HRP, we are proud to honor the legacy of this incredible site and the workers who proudly built it," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez. "Now, just as proudly, a new generation of workers have prepared 776 Summer for the transformation ahead. We are forever grateful for their contributions to what will become Boston's newest iconic destination."

The Worker Showcase series can be viewed here and includes the following videos:

" Christine " features Christine Repetto of Boston detailing her path to the construction industry, including overcoming struggles with addiction and mental health, and the part her work at 776 Summer played in her success.



features of detailing her path to the construction industry, including overcoming struggles with addiction and mental health, and the part her work at 776 Summer played in her success. " Kevin " features Kevin Nee of Quincy, Mass. speaking about the enormity of the deconstruction project, the excitement he and his peers felt participating in what he termed "a huge facelift to the community," and the optimism of the future job creation potential of the project.



features of speaking about the enormity of the deconstruction project, the excitement he and his peers felt participating in what he termed "a huge facelift to the community," and the optimism of the future job creation potential of the project. " Women in Construction " showcases women professionals discussing the challenges and opportunities they face in the industry, including advice to young women considering careers in the field.



showcases women professionals discussing the challenges and opportunities they face in the industry, including advice to young women considering careers in the field. "History" showcases workers discussing the rich history of the site, the painstaking work required to preserve historic spaces and artifacts for adaptive reuse and the pride they experienced by being a part of the preservation of a piece of Boston history that will be a future landmark for visitors.

HRP's commitment to ensuring equitable access to the 2,000 jobs projected during construction activities includes partnerships with the Boston Private Industry Council, Building Pathways, Helmets to Hardhats, and other organizations committed to workforce diversity. The team has been actively engaging South Boston residents to create a pipeline for opportunities on-site by hosting a job fairs and offering summer internships.

The 776 Summer development plan includes significant public benefits including 5.7 acres of new public open space with a large waterfront promenade and network of bike and pedestrian pathways, new civic and cultural space, and significant investment in public infrastructure and community recreational facilities.

"776 Summer was built by visionaries over a century ago and our intentional deconstruction and preservation work paves the way for this place to be reimagined as Boston's next hub for innovators to live and thrive," said HRP Executive Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, Melissa Schrock.

HRP recently secured unanimous approval from the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) Board of Directors to modify a preexisting deed restriction and permit residential development at the site. This agreement simultaneously allows for the creation of much-needed housing units in the South Boston neighborhood and provides funding for important investments into Massport's maritime operations. HRP worked collaboratively with Massport to achieve this important step forward for the sustainable redevelopment of the site.

About HRP Group: HRP Group (www.hrpgroup.com) is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment company specializing in the transformation of obsolete industrial sites into modern logistics infrastructure, mixed-use destinations, and pioneering innovation hubs. The firm takes a holistic approach to value creation that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability.

SOURCE HRP Group