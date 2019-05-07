HRS 2019: Acutus Medical to Demonstrate Major Advances in Electrophysiology Field

CARLSBAD, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical will demonstrate important recent advancements, showcase key new products and highlight clinical benefits of its AcQMap cardiac imaging system at the 40th Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions (HRS) May 8-11 in San Francisco. AcQMap is the first and only cardiac mapping system that incorporates precision ultrasound atrial anatomy reconstruction and highly reproducible, high definition non-contact charge density mapping. The system also provides work-horse contact mapping capabilities, now available in Europe.

The AcQMap system is designed to provide electrophysiologists an extraordinary and unique user experience, highlighted by the ability to generate standardized, atrial anatomy maps in about a minute and rapid-fire, whole chamber simultaneous charge density propagation maps (also in about one minute) before and after each ablation. No other company in the industry offers this integrated capability. AcQMap, for the first time, allows electrophysiologists to deploy a true, patient-specific diagnostic leading to a therapy approach that facilitates iterative, step-wise and adaptive therapy while the patient is on the table. It is hoped that this capability will serve to democratize and standardize image capture and map creation – ultimately expanding access to a wider range of physicians to improve access, outcomes and reduce the need for costly re-do procedures.

AcQMap's goal is to provide the ability to map all rhythms in under three minutes – from the simplest regular rhythms to unstable complex atrial arrhythmias – which will be demonstrated in in-vitro and in-vivo models at various locations during the conference. Presentations and abstracts will also highlight the data and user experience during the scientific sessions, including:

Live Demonstration Lab Featuring the AcQMap System: May 7, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. (offsite)



Poster Presentations

"Dipole Density Mapping of Non-Sustained Supraventricular Tachycardia and Characterization of the Atrial Substrate," May 8, 5–6:30 p.m.

, 5–6:30 p.m.

"Use of the AcQMap System to Guide Lesion Placement in Atrial Fibrillation Ablation," May 9, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

"Atrial Fibrillation in an Isolated Box Caught on Cam," May 9, 2–4:30 p.m.

, 2 –4:30 p.m.

"Procedural Insights for Ablation of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Using a Novel Dipole Density Mapping System," May 9, 2–4:30 p.m.

, 2–4:30 p.m.

"Rotating Waves Cluster in Regions of Low Electrical Synchrony in Atrial Fibrillation," May 10, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

"Frequency of Irregular Activation as a Predictor of Recurrence in AcQMap Guided Ablation of Persistent AF," May 10, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

"Multi-Position, Non-Contact Method for Full-Chamber, Ultra-High-Density Maps In Silico & In Vivo Stable Arrhythmias," May 11, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Attendees can connect with the Acutus team in booth 553 at HRS and enjoy a hands-on demonstration of the speed and precision of the system and related accessories. At the booth, attendees can also learn more about a recently released integration with the only robotic technology in the EP space via a partnership with Stereotaxis. New and planned clinical trial activities will also be discussed.

An invitation only event is planned for Thursday, May 9, in the Redwood Room at the Clift Hotel beginning at 5 pm, where clinical science will be reviewed by their respective authors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is a dynamic arrhythmia care company focused on developing distinct, innovative technologies that provide physicians and patients with absolute results. At Acutus, we know that seeing is better than believing. Diagnosing and treating patients with atrial arrhythmias requires eliminating the unknown. Acutus' advanced cardiac imaging and mapping system provides real-time arrhythmia visualization displaying the heart's true activation pattern, turning the chaos of a complex arrhythmia into a clear vision for electrophysiologists. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

