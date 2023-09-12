HRS Announces Continuous Monitoring to Ease Clinicians' Workload, Promote Better Patient Outcomes and Drive Cost Savings for Organizations

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the KLAS leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM), announces the launch of its early adoption client program for continuous monitoring capabilities. This program—piloted by criteria-based clients—incorporates continuous body temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, pulse oximetry and ECG metrics to further support healthcare organizations with high acuity patients such as cardiac care and hospital at home programs.

HRS' continuous monitoring capabilities not only expand the scope of clinical care delivered remotely but also enhance scalability for healthcare providers and their increasing needs. Leveraging remote care technology, HRS streamlines the integration of medical-grade wearable devices, ensuring clinicians can easily access critical patient information, ultimately empowering decision efficacy for patient care. Through its early adoption program, HRS is continuing to innovate to deliver against higher acuity patient needs in remote care delivery.

"We strive to be the single-source solution for digital care delivery, and our supportive focus on clinician success directly translates to improved patient care," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of HRS. "By providing intuitive and easy-to-use tools and medical-grade wearable partnerships, we enable clinicians to be more effective and efficient in their patient care. This results in improved insights, outcomes and cost savings for their organizations."

This latest offering highlights HRS' continued commitment to quality and innovation.

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

