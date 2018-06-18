HRSA hosts Maternal Mortality Summit

WHAT: HRSA Maternal Mortality Summit.

WHO: Experts from Brazil, Canada, Finland, India, Rwanda, United Kingdom, and the United States will participate. Scheduled speakers include Doris Chou from the World Health Organization and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 21, 2018. Plenary sessions will be available via webcast. To learn more about the summit, see the latest plenary session agenda. To watch the Summit via the webcast, please visit: http://services.choruscall.com/links/hrsa180619.html.

To learn more about HRSA's efforts on maternal mortality, please visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/maternal-mortality/index.html.

