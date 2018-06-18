HRSA hosts Maternal Mortality Summit

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will host health care officials from six nations – Canada, Brazil, India, Rwanda, Finland and the United Kingdom – as well as thought leaders from across the U.S. government and academia on June 19-21 for a three-day conference on maternal mortality. The HRSA Maternal Mortality Summit will examine challenges and seek innovative solutions to reduce maternal mortality in the United States and globally. Attendance is by invitation only. HRSA will provide a free, live webcast of the Summit's plenary sessions for the press and the public.
WHAT: HRSA Maternal Mortality Summit.
WHO: Experts from Brazil, Canada, Finland, India, Rwanda, United Kingdom, and the United States will participate. Scheduled speakers include Doris Chou from the World Health Organization and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 21, 2018. Plenary sessions will be available via webcast. To learn more about the summit, see the latest plenary session agenda. To watch the Summit via the webcast, please visit: http://services.choruscall.com/links/hrsa180619.html.
To learn more about HRSA's efforts on maternal mortality, please visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/maternal-mortality/index.html.
