HRSG Launches Quinto to Disrupt the Job Description Software Market

News provided by

HRSG

11 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Experience the future of defining talent with Quinto  

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - HRSG, a global leader in talent management that helps organizations drive performance, today announced the official launch of Quinto, the most advanced job description software yet. HRSG has helped startups, SMBs, government, and Fortune 500s define talent needs, address skill deficiencies, and improve performance using competencies.

HRSG launched Quinto to help HR professionals use technology to accelerate the time-intensive process of constructing competency and skill frameworks, and building detailed, clear, and unbiased job descriptions. Quinto offers innovative features to streamline job description processes, enhance efficiency, and help people leaders at all levels drive success.

"We're thrilled to introduce Quinto to the market," said Suzanne Simpson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HRSG. "For 34 years we have been dedicated to providing people, process, and technology solutions to help organizations thrive. Quinto helps organizations everywhere drive success by creating best-in-class job descriptions that combine world-leading content, flexible templates, and a streamlined collaborative process with hiring managers."

Key benefits of Quinto's job description software include:

  • Access to thousands of integrated resources: Access to unparalleled job description content, including over 1,600 AI-powered job descriptions, 14,000 skills, and 170 multi-level competencies developed by qualified experts.
  • Time savings through AI-driven technology: Get a head start on creating world-class job descriptions with built-in competency frameworks and skill taxonomies informed by the power of AI, big-data capabilities, and expert human curation.
  • Streamlined collaboration tools: An intuitive, flexible feedback process brings your team together to fine-tune, enhance, and validate every job description.
  • High-quality and consistency standards: Meet diversity requirements; support compliance; and maintain a consistent structure, quality, and transparency across every job description, from entry level to the leadership roles.

To learn more about Quinto visit www.quinto.work 

About Quinto: Quinto is the all-new best-in-class job description software brought to you by HRSG. With a commitment to driving great performance through consistent, validated, and compliant job descriptions, Quinto aims to revolutionize how HR operates, fostering efficiency, collaboration, and success.

About HRSG: HRSG is a world leader in modern competency-based management and career pathing solutions. With one of the largest technical competency dictionaries in the world and three decades of experience in talent solutions, HRSG helps thousands of SMBs and enterprise organizations use competencies to improve career mobility and drive measurable performance.

SOURCE HRSG

