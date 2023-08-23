HRSoft Achieves Record Growth for Compensation Lifecycle Management Software in 1H 2023, Forecasts Accelerating Triple-Digit Growth in FY 2023

News provided by

HRSoft

23 Aug, 2023, 10:05 ET

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HRSoft, the leading provider of cutting-edge Compensation Management solutions, announces record-breaking results in the first half of 2023 and building conviction in its trajectory for the foreseeable future. Catalyzed by HRSoft's best-in-class platform specifically built for managing complex compensation, the company has realized new bookings growth of 186% YoY, through the first six months of the year; importantly, the company completed its strategic add-on acquisition of CompTrak in Q2.

Continue Reading

The company is well positioned for exponential scale driven by the strategic investments made over the past year in headcount and product innovation, coupled with the escalating global demand for enterprises to elevate their competitive edge through strategic compensation practices.

Q2 HRSoft Highlights:

  • Record ARR growth (organic and inorganic) in 1H 2023, represents a 198% increase YoY
  • Reached 100+% net retention
  • Launched an advanced analytics platform engineered to offer unparalleled insights into compensation management and pay-for-performance initiatives
  • Relocated corporate headquarters to Denver, CO, and added a second international office in Toronto, Canada
  • Increased team headcount by 50% focused on ramping Engineering, Professional Services, and Sales
  • Further solidified position as the global leader in compensation lifecycle management with the strategic acquisition of CompTrak

"I'm extremely pleased with our exceptional financial results and outperforming our operational and budgetary objectives across all facets of the business in the first half of 2023," affirms Joe Poxson, CEO HRSoft. He further adds, "I am confident that our growth and value creation will continue to build as we hit additional targeted milestones in 2H 2023 and looking forward into FY 2024."

About HRSoft
HRSoft is the pioneering force in compensation lifecycle management software, offering an unmatched portfolio of compensation-focused solutions designed to simplify and optimize intricate compensation management. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, HRSoft empowers organizations to leverage advanced technologies that drive performance and enhance their competitive advantage. Learn more at www.hrsoft.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Press contact:
Name Abby Sandbach
Phone 720.341.6354
Email abby.sandbach@hrsoft.com

SOURCE HRSoft

Also from this source

HRSoft Expands Leadership Position in the Compensation Management Market with CompTrak Acquisition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.