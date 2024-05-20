HRT ALERT: HireRight Shareholders Unhappy With the $14.35 Buyout Price Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP for Information Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm dedicated to representing shareholders, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty related to the proposed acquisition of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) by its controlling shareholders, private equity firms General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital.

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. According to recent SEC filings, General Atlantic and Stone Point own approximately three-fourths of the company's shares, which gives it the ability to control.

On February 16, 2024, General Atlantic and Stone Point reached a deal to acquire the shares of HireRight they don't already own for $14.35 per share. The deal is expected to close soon. Julie & Holleman is concerned about potential breaches of fiduciary duty owed to shareholders by General Atlantic and Stone Point, as well as members of the company's board of directors.

If you are interested in learning about your legal rights, please contact the firm by visiting here or contacting partner W. Scott Holleman, Esq. by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

