HRT SPECIAL ALERT: Is $12.75 a Fair Price? Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Julie & Holleman LLP

02 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm dedicated to representing shareholders, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty related to the proposed buyout of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) by private equity firms General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital. General Atlantic and Stone Point already own a majority of HireRight's shares, and they want to acquire the rest of the company for $12.75 per share.

If you are a HireRight shareholder and would like information regarding our investigation, free of charge, please click here or visit us at: https://julieholleman.com/?p=3228.

Julie & Holleman is concerned about potential breaches of fiduciary duty owed to shareholders by General Atlantic and Stone Point, as well as members of the company's board of directors. If you are interested in learning about your legal rights, please contact the firm by visiting here or contacting partner W. Scott Holleman, Esq. by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that works exclusively on shareholder matters, including securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other corporate misconduct. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

