HRTech Outlook Awards Fit First Technologies "Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Provider"

Fit First's flagship TalentSorter platform combines psychological research, predictive analytics, machine learning and a proprietary algorithm to identify the key traits that contribute to success in a specific position. The software not only effectively pre-screens applicants for their likely fit in the role they are applying to, but develops a customized ideal candidate profile and prepares an interview guide to ensure recruiters and hiring managers ask the right questions. The end result is a shorter, more effective, and cost-efficient recruiting process along with lower employee turnover and higher employee satisfaction rates.

In the past, access to high-powered data analytics and screening tools were limited to Fortune 500 companies with big budgets. Fit First co-founders Jan van der Hoop and Tim Brennan aim to level the playing field by designing platforms that are scalable to companies of any size, in any industry.

"We are honoured to be recognized by HRTech Outlook as a leader in the human resources technology industry," says van der Hoop. "For more than 10 years we've been proud to help companies save time and money by streamlining their recruiting processes and finding the right candidates by hiring for "fit first," rather than wasting valuable time sorting through resumes and work histories that don't actually provide much value in predicting how successful an applicant will be. Being named one of the top 10 recruitment software solution providers by our fellow industry experts is confirmation that we are leading a much-needed shift in thinking around how talent and opportunity are matched up."

Fit First's newest platform, MyHiring.Guru, is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. The program offers one-stop recruiting service to SMBs, from placing job ads online and collecting applications, screening candidates for "fit" and ranking them in order, to preparing customized interview guides.

"Hiring the right candidates is just as important to the small business owner as it is to large multinationals with in-house recruiting teams and HR experts," says van der Hoop. "With TalentSorter and now MyHiring.Guru, we aim to broaden the reach of this technology so that every company, regardless of size or industry, can access its benefits."

About Fit First Technologies Inc.

Fit First Technologies Inc., based in Halifax, NS, combines advanced I/O psychology research, behaviour modelling algorithms, and machine learning, to develop custom predictive solutions for hiring, employee and team performance. The TalentSorter engine provides unlimited use, flat-cost, dynamic assessment used by organizations for the screening of candidates for their likely fit in the role. For more information visit www.TalentSorter.com or www.MyHiring.Guru.

About HR Tech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, HR Tech Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about the latest technologies in the industry that helps the technology, business leaders, and start-up ecosystems to achieve business goals. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of HR Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the "Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers 2018" and short listed the best vendors. For more info, visit: http://www.hrtechoutlook.com/.

