HRVYST AND GREENSTONE SYSTEMS COLLABORATE TO IMPROVE AGRIBUSINESS DATA ACCESS

CHICAGO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hrvyst, an agricultural technology (ag tech) platform from R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), has joined forces with Greenstone Systems, a Cultura Company, to enhance data accessibility by integrating Hrvyst's physical and hedge management into MyGrower, Greenstone's grower engagement platform.

Hrvyst will manage the implementation of the integrations. Each agribusiness can activate the appropriate bids for the commodities that pertain to their facility. This integration allows MyGrower's users to operate their business through mobile devices or computers.

In addition, the real-time publishing of cash bids is now available to merchandisers and originators through the Hrvyst / Greenstone integration. Mutual MyGrower and Hrvyst customers can now utilize the Hrvyst cash bids and futures integration.

"Hrvyst is honored to be a Greenstone partner, now providing grain bids and delayed futures quotes to the MyGrower app," said Lori Wyman, Head of Product, Vice President of Sales - Hrvyst. "The MyGrower app empowers the grower to make impactful, real-time decisions. Growers can create offers at their fingertips and have reliable market information, real-time ticket information, live contract, statement and inventory balances, along with a host of other relevant information."

"We're thrilled to offer this latest option to provide more value for our customers' farmers," said Scott Dilts, Sr. Product Manager for MyGrower. "The integration significantly enhances grain elevators' digital experience by adding their relevant basis, futures and cash prices alongside their other information including tickets, contracts, settlements and more. And for the first time in MyGrower, farmers will be able to act on that information and submit offers from within the app. This makes our partnership with Hrvyst a significant step towards making MyGrower the central platform for interactions between grain elevators and their farmer customers."

For more information about MyGrower, please click here.

To learn more about Hrvyst, please click here.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates and Hrvyst

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. Hrvyst, developed internally by RJO's Commercial Agricultural team, enables users to manage their grain risk in real time, enterprise-wide, automatically converting cash grain movement into futures hedging orders.

About Greenstone Systems

Greenstone Systems is the leading market provider of integrated agricultural accounting and management software. Greenstone, a Cultura Company, is part of the Volaris Group, which is owned by Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), an international vertical market software organization. Greenstone is an independent software provider, not aligned with or owned by any agribusiness industry suppliers. Greenstone's sole focus is to form long-term partnerships with clients, to deliver the powerful solutions they need for continued growth and success. For more information, please visit https://greenstonesystems.com/ .

SOURCE R.J. O'Brien & Associates; Greenstone Systems