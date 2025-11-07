HS Hyosung Advanced Materials Achieves Top 1% Platinum Medal for the second consecutive year in Global ESG Assessment

Earns Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance

Strengthens 2050 Net-Zero Commitment and Expands Global ESG Risk Management Framework

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HS Hyosung Advanced Materials has earned the Platinum Medal, the highest grade, in the 2025 sustainability assessment conducted by Ecovadis. EcoVadis is a leading independent provider of corporate sustainability ratings and supply chain ESG assessments.

HS Hyosung ADM x Ecovadis Platinum Medal Logo

In this year's comprehensive evaluation, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials was recognized for its superior performance across all measured categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics & Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. This outstanding outcome placed the company in the top 1% of the more than 130,000 companies assessed worldwide. Prior to this, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials had secured the Gold Medal for three consecutive years starting in 2021.

This recognition reflects HS Hyosung Advanced Materials' demonstrated progress in reducing carbon emissions and strengthening sustainability governance, including its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-verified emissions reduction goals and 2050 Net-Zero roadmap. The company also conducted comprehensive human rights impact assessments across its global operations, implemented a supplier ESG risk monitoring and on-site audit program, and enhanced compliance and ethics systems across its international subsidiaries.

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials' leadership in sustainability has also been validated by other independent benchmarks, including an A rating from the Korea Institute of Corporate Governance and Sustainability (KCGS) for four consecutive years, and two consecutive years of inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Korea Index (DJSI Korea). Together, these sustained achievements underpin the company's Platinum recognition from EcoVadis.

Headquartered in France, EcoVadis is a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings that evaluates companies worldwide across four key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics & Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. Based on performance, the top 1% of companies received Platinum recognition, followed by Gold (top 3%), Silver (top 15%), and Bronze (top 35%).

Jin Dal Lim, CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, commented, "Earning the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the second consecutive year is a testament to our organization's is a testament to how deeply sustainability is embedded across our operations. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, transparency, and accountability across our global supply chain. We remain focused on accelerating our climate action strategy and driving social impact initiatives that strengthen stakeholder trust and long-term business value."

In parallel, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials continues to embed ESG priorities across its operations through four core focus areas of its global sustainability framework: 'Zero Harm' for workplace safety and health; 'Zero Emissions' for decarbonization and low-carbon materials innovation; 'Zero Waste' for resource efficiency and circularity; and 'Zero Impact' for responsible value-chain stewardship. This framework is overseen by the company's Sustainability Management Committee, chaired by the CEO, with specialized subcommittees driving implementation across the enterprise. Through this structure, the company aims to create measurable value for customers, investors, and society while contributing to a more sustainable future.

SOURCE HS Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation