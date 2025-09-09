HS Hyosung Advanced Materials Secures ISCC PLUS Certification, Paving the Way for Plant-Based Carbon Fiber from Recycled Waste Resources

-Certification for Bio-Carbon Fiber Production System Utilizing Rapeseed Oil and Waste Cooking Oil

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, a global leader in carbon fiber technologies, announced that it has earned ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification PLUS), a widely recognized standard for sustainable materials and supply chain transparency. The certification establishes a validated framework for ensuring sustainability across the company's carbon fiber production process and supply chain, incorporating both plant-based inputs and recycled raw materials.

ISCC PLUS is an international standard certification that verifies the traceability and sustainability of bio-based and recycled feedstocks. It is regarded as a key benchmark by global manufacturers and institutions when assessing ESG practices. Achieving the certification requires independent verification across the full lifecycle—from raw material sourcing through production and distribution—and is broadly recognized for its rigor and credibility in international markets.

The certified bio-AN carbon fiber production process at HS Hyosung Advanced Materials demonstrates strong commercial potential, as it aligns closely with established chemical manufacturing methods. Independent analysis confirms that carbon fibers produced from bio-acrylonitrile deliver mechanical performance equivalent to conventional products. Importantly, acrylonitrile (AN), the precursor to bio-acrylonitrile, is produced using bio-naphtha derived from renewable and recycled sources such as rapeseed oil and waste cooking oil—reducing carbon emissions across the value chain.

"Securing ISCC PLUS certification marks an important milestone toward building a fully sustainable production platform," said Jin Dal Lim, CEO of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials. "We are committed to advancing the next generation of low-carbon, bio-based materials and strengthening our leadership in sustainable solutions for the global market."

In addition to ISCC PLUS certification, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials recently received the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of companies evaluated for supply chain ESG performance worldwide. The company also maintained an "A" rating in the CDP Supply Engagement Assessment (SEA), demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership and responsible growth across the value chain.

