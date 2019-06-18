HS Management Partners, LLC Announces the Expansion of its Investment Team

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HS Management Partners, LLC, (HSMP) a Concentrated Quality Growth boutique equity investment manager, is pleased to announce the addition of Gregory S. Wowkun as Senior Vice President, Investments.

Wowkun will be joining HSMP effective July 1, 2019. From 2008‐2019, he was a Senior Equity Analyst at Honeywell Capital Management, serving on a team responsible for managing a portion of Honeywell's multi-billion dollar US equity pension fund. Greg provided fundamental sector/company analysis and idea generation with emphasis on the technology and materials industries. Prior to joining Honeywell, Wowkun spent five years on the sell-side with Bank of America, initially as an associate before assuming coverage as the senior equity analyst for Government IT Services and Financial Technology.

"We are excited to have Greg join HSMP. His depth of experience on both the buy and sell side, combined with a strong skill set, fits well with our investment team," commented David Altman, Partner & Director of Research. Greg Nejmeh, Partner & President, highlighted the cultural dimension of Wowkun's addition: "We believe Greg is an accomplished professional and team player who operates with integrity and industriousness - attributes prized by our clients and fellow colleagues at the firm." Harry Segalas, Managing Partner and CIO, shared his perspective: "We are managing HS Management Partners for the long haul and Greg is an important addition to our next generation of investment professionals. We remain committed to our concentrated quality growth methodology and are confident that Greg can add value to the process and our clients' portfolios in the years to come."

With Greg's addition, HSMP now has 7 investment professionals and 16 team members in total, with a combined average of 26 years of financial services industry experience.

About HSMP

Founded in 2007, HS Management Partners, LLC is an institutionally oriented New York-based SEC registered investment adviser singularly focused on the implementation of its sole methodology, the HSMP Concentrated Quality Growth Equity strategy. HSMP applies a bottom-up, fundamental approach - including a strong valuation discipline - to the active management of concentrated portfolios of 20-25 quality growth businesses. We manage advisory accounts primarily on a discretionary basis for charitable organizations (such as endowments and foundations), high net worth individuals (including family offices), and pension and profit-sharing plans. We also act as a sub-adviser with respect to assets of pooled investment vehicles (including offshore funds and domestic private funds) and registered investment companies, as well as in non-discretionary model portfolio arrangements (we do not exercise final investment discretion or trade the accounts). For additional information on HS Management Partners, please visit our website at www.hsmanage.com which includes an informational video about the Firm.

Disclosures

HSMP is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (SEC registration does not imply any certain level of skill or training). Investment in securities involves significant risks that clients should be prepared to bare, including the risk of loss of principal. Please refer to HSMP's website ( www.hsmanage.com ) and our Firm Brochure (ADV Part 2A) posted there for more information about our Firm and our investment strategy.

