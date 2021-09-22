HS Management Partners, LLC Expands Business Development & Marketing Tweet this

Tom comes to HSMP with over 20 years' experience in national accounts and sales. He joins us from Keeley-Teton Advisors, a Chicago-based asset manager where he led their sales team. Previously, Tom held multiple roles at Managers Investment Group (now AMG Funds). We look forward to Tom's leadership in expanding consultant relationships and finding new ways to help distribute HSMP's Concentrated Quality Growth Equity strategy, which is HSMP's sole investment methodology.

Tom and Patti will join with Bart Buxbaum, Partner & Director of Client Service, and form a group which will aim to support existing clients and drive new business opportunities. Bart noted that "Tom will enhance our Firm's ability to introduce the HSMP actively managed investment approach – built on quality, growth and value – directly to new clients and their intermediaries."

This team will report to Greg Nejmeh, Partner & President. Greg noted that "we are proud of the bottom-up and fundamentally driven HSMP investment process and the results we have been able to deliver for the benefit of our clients over time. We believe strongly that this methodology can offer a good solution for individuals and institutions seeking long-term absolute returns while being highly mindful of risk. Tom's addition, Patti's promotion, and Bart's continued efforts will help us better avail our focused investment approach to more clients in the years to come."

HSMP's team now stands at 17 in total and is built on its experienced investment team which along with Greg is led by Managing Partner & CIO Harry Segalas and David Altman, Partner & Director of Research. For additional information on HS Management Partners, please visit our website at www.hsmanage.com which includes an informational video about the Firm or contact us at 212-888-0060 or [email protected].

HSMP is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (SEC registration does not imply any certain level of skill or training). Composite performance is presented net-of-fees (net of actual investment advisory fees and trading costs) since inception (4-1-07), and include the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Client accounts can have higher or lower performance. Investment in securities involves significant risks that clients should be prepared to bare, including the risk of loss of principal. Please refer to HSMP's website ( www.hsmanage.com ) and our Firm Brochure (ADV Part 2A) and our Form CRS posted there for more information about our Firm and our investment strategy.

