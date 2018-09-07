NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, provides a broker's open enrollment game plan.

When it comes to open enrollment, the best things that brokers can do is start planning well in advance. Studies show that many employers aren't adequately preparing for open enrollment and are left scrambling to get their employees the relevant information on time. Brokers who devise an effective game plan can get ahead of open enrollment season—and realize success.

The first step in this game plan is to reexamine last year's open enrollment period, reviewing what worked and what did not. Make a list of action items to move forward with. Define upcoming objectives as well as who the target audience is. Once that is complete, brokers can decide what mediums they will use to deliver benefits information.

Next, brokers need to assemble an open enrollment checklist that defines quantifiable hard goals that incorporate numbers (such as number of new enrollees in a specific plan). Then, set a few soft goals that will streamline the enrollment process. Ask questions related to the employees' understanding of the benefits process, their awareness of the enrollment process, and the ease of which they were able to sign up.

The game plan's next step is to devise a marketing strategy that will ensure success during the open enrollment process. Both print and online communications involve a succinct, targeted approach to immediately capture employees' attention. Brokers must assess the key areas employees need to retain. Use concise content, plain language, and bold graphics to deliver a strong message regarding benefits. Make sure that the information will reach all generations of employees with a combination of print, email, internet/intranet, webinars, social media, and apps. Then, brokers should be available throughout the open enrollment process to address questions and concerns as well as guide employees through the registration process.

Following this game plan is a surefire way to not only experience a successful "season," but pave the way for future success during the next open enrollment period!

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

