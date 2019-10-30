NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA administrators, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares tips for improving the onboarding process.

Although the onboarding process can differ amongst organizations depending on goals, needs, and job requirements, there are some universal steps companies can implement to ameliorate the onboarding process. Here are some tips to enhance the entire recruitment and retainment process.

First, employers should automate the process as much as possible. Rather than new hires spending their first days filling out paperwork, automating the process and sending them the forms before their official first day will allow them to focus on the more exciting aspects of starting a new job. In addition to automating typical onboarding forms, automating policy education and providing video training can also improve the onboarding process.

Speaking of new job anxiety, there are additional steps employers can take to ensure their first day is stress free. Inform security guards and receptionists of the employee's first day so they can officially welcome them and greet them warmly. Have someone show them around the office and escort them to their desk so they begin to familiarize themselves with the lay of the office. Introduce them to their coworkers and make sure they know how to contact them. Eat lunch with them—whether it is going out to a local eatery or ordering in—and make an effort to be warm and welcoming. It's the perfect opportunity for a manager to discuss his or her management approach and style, discuss the department's short- and long-term goals, and provide an overview of career growth potential. Present performance-based training options to bridge any gaps that may inhibit new hires from growing.

A technology onboarding platform, like a benefits administration platform, can help employers achieve all of these onboarding improvements. Software can remove any physical paperwork and help autofill basic data, easing the process. It can also be a platform for video training, "meeting" team members, and familiarizing themselves with the company and their role – all before they even attend their first meeting.

Benefits administration software helps make sure your employee has a positive employee experience from the very start.

