HSA Bank Donates to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Readiness

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today announced it will donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster readiness efforts for communities that may be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"Our thoughts are with the communities in Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "We are donating to the American Red Cross and doing our small part to provide a safety net for those communities that are potentially in its path."

HSA Bank has a long history of supporting the communities they serve, especially in times of disaster. Along with a monetary donation, HSA Bank has reached out to employees in these areas to ensure they are safe and well informed on the available support.

For more information about how you can assist in the affected areas, visit redcross.org. To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit Federal Emergency Management Agency.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank has $8 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For ways you can support the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, please visit us online, on Twitter, or on Facebook.

