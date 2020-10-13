HSA Bank Launches "Safety Net to Nest Egg" Campaign to Mark National HSA Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank today announced the debut of its comprehensive marketing and educational campaign, "Safety Net to Nest Egg," marking National Health Savings Account Awareness Day (HSA Day) on October 15, 2020.

Through the new campaign HSA Bank is supporting HSA Day's mission to bring the public and the healthcare benefits industry together. The day will serve as an opportunity to discuss the power of HSAs and their ability to impact some of the most prevalent healthcare issues Americans face today such as: managing health-related out-of-pocket expenses, preparing for unexpected healthcare costs, and saving for retirement.

HSA Bank's "Safety Net to Nest Egg" campaign, which strives to continue to generate awareness of HSA fundamentals among U.S. consumers, will include educational content across HSA Bank's website and social media. As part of the celebration, HSA Bank is also partnering with Clever Girl Finance, one of the largest personal finance platforms in the U.S., to further empower women to achieve real financial success.

"We're incredibly excited to be participating in the second annual HSA Day," said Chad Wilkins, President of HSA Bank. "The third annual HSA Bank Health & Wealth Index℠ shows that there continues to be a gap in education around HSAs, and it's critically important that Americans understand how they can properly utilize this financial plan for both their health and wealth, especially as they prepare for a virtual open enrollment period."

Launched in 2019 by WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, HSA Day is an annual event designed to help Americans understand the many ways that health savings accounts can be used to save money using pre-tax dollars to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses. WEX will host a virtual event on October 15 that will explore the intersection of healthcare benefits and consumers' most prevalent personal finance concerns. The event will feature personal finance experts and speakers Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney and financial editor of NBC's "Today" show, and Jason Tartick, founder of Restart.

"An HSA is a remarkably powerful way to manage healthcare-related expenses and save money," said Robert Deshaies, President, Health, WEX. "As we continue to face COVID-19's challenges both economically and medically, consumers need our industry's help now more than ever, and we are thrilled that HSA Bank is taking part in the HSA Day mission."

To learn more about how HSA Bank is supporting HSA Day and raising awareness of HSAs, please visit "Safety Net to Nest Egg" online.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA retirement solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank has $9.0 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

Alice Ferreira

Jennifer Dean

Webster Bank

HSA Bank

(203) 578-2610

(920) 453-5286

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE HSA Bank