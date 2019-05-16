HSA Bank Receives 2018 Technology Solutions Partner of the Year Award

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., has been honored by WEX Inc. with the 2018 WEX Health Technology Solutions Partner of the Year Award for outstanding business achievements. This award was presented to HSA Bank at WEX SPARK Health 2019, the annual WEX Health Partner gathering recently held in Miami Beach, Florida.

"We are grateful for being recognized for our focus on developing and delivering creative concepts that inspire growth," says Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "We are committed to delivering an industry-leading customer experience, and continuously evaluate and incorporate new technological features and solutions to make it easy for customers to access their benefits, and be engaged with their health and wealth."

"HSA Bank's drive and commitment to evolve and innovate contributes greatly to their ongoing success," said Jeff Young, president, Health, WEX Inc. "That same drive and commitment positions them as a market leader, and we are humbled and honored to work with them to simplify the business of healthcare."

The annual WEX Excellence Awards recognize WEX Health Partners that have achieved extraordinary notable accomplishments. Award recipients are recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2018 across several areas including growth, evangelism, leadership, innovation and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes.

About WEX:

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,800 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 13.1 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $34.7 billion in 2018; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Commuter Benefits. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 2.9 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of March 31, 2019, HSA Bank has $7.9 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

