HSA Bank Releases Investment Portfolio Tool to Simplify Decision-Making

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., announced they have partnered with Devenir to offer Guided Portfolio, an investment portfolio tool, designed to help investors better manage their Health Savings Account (HSA) investments.

Guided Portfolio takes into consideration an investor's anticipated HSA contribution, time horizon, and risk tolerance to generate a set of suggestions for how they might distribute their portfolio assets.

Investors have the flexibility of making adjustments to their allocations at any time, and have the option to create a predetermined schedule for asset realignment.

As part of the HSA Bank self-directed investment options, the Guided Portfolio program offers low-cost, no-load mutual funds, covering a range of asset classes and families. These highly-rated Morningstar funds also include a wide variety of categories, such as international, real estate and emerging markets.

"Selecting funds and determining allocations for HSA assets can be overwhelming. We make the process as stress-free as possible by taking the guesswork out of these decisions," stated Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "Guided Portfolio creates a user-friendly experience that goes above and beyond traditional investment guidance, better preparing investors to cover healthcare expenses today and in retirement."

Learn more about how Guided Portfolio makes investing simple by clicking HERE.

NOTE: Investment accounts are not FDIC insured and they are not bank guaranteed. Investment accounts are not a deposit account, or an obligation of HSA Bank, and they may lose value. They are not guaranteed by any federal government agency.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank has $8 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

