HSA Bank Supports Wisconsin Frontline Healthcare Workers in Fight Against COVID-19 with $10,000 Donation

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today announced a donation of $5,000 each to two Wisconsin hospitals: Ascension Columbia St. Mary's of Milwaukee and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital of Sheboygan. Both donations will directly support the hospitals' fight against COVID-19 by helping to fund the purchase of additional personal protective equipment and other materials local healthcare workers need to stay safe in the fight against COVID-19.

The contributions were made through the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes campaign and are part of HSA Bank's ongoing support of local communities in the wake of COVID-19. Protect the Heroes is a national initiative to raise desperately needed money for critical hospital resources, including hundreds of millions of masks and other materials for physicians, nurses, and caregivers who are treating coronavirus patients and are at greater risk due to an ongoing nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

"As we go into what could potentially be a challenging fall and winter season, local healthcare professionals at the center of the fight against COVID-19 continue to face an ongoing shortage of lifesaving equipment and supplies," said Chad Wilkins, President of HSA Bank. "We're dedicated to doing what we can to help make a difference to support the safety and well-being of our healthcare frontline workers and our communities."

HSA Bank is committed to supporting its community, especially in times of disaster. Earlier this year the company donated $35,000 to support nonprofit organizations serving the Milwaukee and Sheboygan, Wisconsin communities impacted by the pandemic. HSA Bank has also partnered with Operation Gratitude in an ongoing effort to provide frontline healthcare workers and emergency service personnel with letters of appreciation and encouragement. In 2019, the organization donated to more than 30 nonprofits across the country including the United Way, American Red Cross, and Junior Achievement. For more information, visit hsabank.com.

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA retirement solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank has $9.0 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

