HSA Bank Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with $10,000 Donation

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today announced a donation of $10,000 to support the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) a national organization that meets the growing needs of warriors, their families and caregivers throughout the United States.

"At HSA Bank, giving back to the community is embedded into our culture and is a cornerstone of who we are as an organization," said Chad Wilkins, President of HSA Bank. "We are proud to support the Wounded Warrior Project® in its efforts to give those who have served their country access to mental and physical health support, employment and education assistance."

Wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life. Every veteran's journey is different, so WWP provides services that meet warriors where they are.

"The donation from HSA Bank supports Wounded Warrior Project in continuing to provide critical resources we need to serve warriors," said Gary Corless, Warrior Support at WWP. "We're committed to helping injured veterans achieve their highest ambition, and with HSA Bank's help, they can get there."

HSA Bank's Corporate Champion donation will directly support the programs and services that give warriors access to mental health services, physical health and wellness education, and many other programs such as career counseling. Whether it is a traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or the loss of an arm or leg, HSA Bank's donation will go toward the life-changing programs that WWP delivers. To learn more about the programs, please visit: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs.

HSA Bank is committed to empowering and engaging with the communities it serves. To learn more: https://www.hsabank.com/hsabank/About-Us/HSA-Bank-In-The-Community

About HSA Bank

At HSA Bank, we're working toward a world where everyone is empowered to save for a healthy future. By providing the right tools and resources, we make it simple for our 3 million members nationwide to maximize their savings for healthcare and long-term goals. As a leader in health accounts for over two decades, we continue to innovate. Our offerings in the healthcare savings space drive down healthcare costs, increase access, and assist with decision-making for consumers, health plans, partners, and advisors. As of September 30, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.7 billion in total footings comprising $7.3 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To learn more, visit hsabank.com.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us

