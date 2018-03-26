HSA Bank to Host Speaker Session at 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego

Scott Kiever, senior vice president of HSA Bank will join Karen Browne, vice president of HR-shared services at Tractor Supply Company, for the speaking session at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on March 28 at 11:15 a.m. PT.

In the session, Managing Rising Healthcare Costs with Consumer-Directed Health Plans, Browne will explain how and why Tractor Supply Company is executing a three-year full replacement strategy to offer only high deductible health plans with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

"As employers consider how they can take control of rising healthcare costs, consumer-directed healthcare is becoming a key component of employee benefits," said Kiever. "We are looking forward to sharing Tractor Supply Company's experience with employers who may be considering adding high deductible health plans to their benefit program."

To learn more about HSA Bank's upcoming events, visit http://www.hsabank.com/hsabank/about-us/events.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Commuter Benefits. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 2.5 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to own their health by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of December 31, 2017, HSA Bank had $6.3 billion in total footings comprising $5 billion in deposit balances and $1.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts. HSA Bank is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Tractor Supply Company:

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. At December 30, 2017, the Company operated 1,685 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.

Media Contact:

Alice Ferreira

(203) 578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

