HSA Bank to Host Web Seminar on How to Grow Employee Engagement

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., will be hosting a free web seminar titled, "Breaking the up-and-down cycle of employee engagement" in conjunction with Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser on October 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

During the web seminar, Kevin Robertson, chief revenue officer of HSA Bank, will share a new, more effective approach to employee education around benefits and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Participants will also learn how to apply this approach to increase engagement with your HSA program all year—not just during open enrollment. During the web seminar, Robertson will also share various decision support tools available to help guide employees through decision-making.

"Healthcare engagement for most Americans tends to be very reactive and episodic," said Robertson. "After open enrollment season ends, employees' interest in their health and wealth drops significantly. With this web seminar, employers will learn the right approach and actionable ideas to not only maintain the conversation, but also build upon it so that employees fully utilize long-term health and wealth benefits."

