HSA Bank to Present on the Convergence of Health and Wealth

In the breakout session, Kevin Robertson, senior vice president at HSA Bank, will discuss the convergence of health and wealth and how current consumer trends impact employer benefit programs. In addition to speaking on some trending topics in the industry, Kevin will share key findings from the recently released HSA Bank Health & Wealth IndexSM. The index uncovers the current health and wealth engagement of American consumers based on health plan enrollment status, health practices, ability to pay for health-related expenses, and confidence in their own health and wealth.

"Employers and employees alike have been looking for a way to quantify change in their physical and financial health engagement," said Robertson. "The HSA Bank Health & Wealth IndexSM and associated calculator is one of the first tools in the industry that translates subjective measures into an objective score. With this information, employers can begin to effect change in employee behaviors and improve engagement."

HSA Bank will also be on-site exhibiting at booth 203 sharing information on product offerings and answering questions about the index findings. For participants unable to attend the breakout session, HSA Bank will be hosting a web seminar in conjunction with Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser on Thursday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. To register for the web seminar, click here.

To download the full index, visit: hsabank.com/healthandwealthindex.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Commuter Benefits. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 2.5 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to own their health by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of December 31, 2017, HSA Bank had $6.3 billion in total footings comprising $5 billion in deposit balances and $1.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts. HSA Bank is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

www.hsabank.com

Media Contact:

Alice Ferreira

(203) 578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsa-bank-to-present-on-the-convergence-of-health-and-wealth-300623532.html

SOURCE HSA Bank