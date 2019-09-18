HSA Bank Welcomes Stephanie Meyer as Chief Marketing Officer

Meyer brings more than 20 years of experience as a leader in healthcare and financial services. With her focus on strategy, brand and product management, she will help raise brand awareness and maximize growth for the bank.

"Stephanie joins the HSA Bank team with invaluable experience as an accomplished marketing leader," said Wilkins. "Her extensive background, paired with her passion for customer advocacy, will be instrumental in leading our Marketing team toward achieving results, as well as expanding our marketing service opportunities for our customers."

Most recently, Meyer ran her own consulting firm, Stephanie Meyer Consulting, LLC., working with organizations such as the American Medical Association, to unlock growth, innovation and profit through strategic marketing. She also served as chief marketing officer for Connecture, where she led her team through company and product rebrands and delivered on marketing campaigns to increase customer engagement and company profits. Meyer attended Simpson College, where she majored in corporate communications.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank has $8 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

